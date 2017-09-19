Earthquake reported in Eastern Illinois, did you feel it?

Earthquake reported in Eastern Illinois (USGS)

Albion, IL - Early Tuesday morning, the USGS reported an earthquake in Eastern Illinois.

According to the USGS website, the earthquake was a magnitude 3.8 at a depth of 11.7km (5,577.43ft).

Did you feel it? You are encouraged to report it to the USGS by clicking here.

More info on this earthquake:

Location: 38.424°N 87.910°W

Origin Time: 2017-09-19 11:47:28 UTC

Number of Stations: 36

Number of Phases: 44

Minimum Distance: 11.2km

Travel Time Residual: .18s

Azimuthal Gap: 31°

