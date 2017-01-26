Dummy in N.C. roadway used as prop in attempted carjacking

Photo: Carteret County Sheriff's Office

NEWPORT, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a creepy trick was used to try and steal a North Carolina woman's car.

According to WECT, a dummy dressed in children's clothing was left in the middle of the road in the Paradise East subdivision of Carteret County.

A woman driving home from work told police she slowed her car when she noticed what appeared to be a person sitting in the middle of the road. As she got closer, two men wearing hoodies appeared and pulled on the door handles of her locked car.

Jason Wank, Sheriff’s Office Maj. said the woman drove away immediately, which was “absolutely the right thing to do.”

Investigators searched the area but couldn’t find the two men. However, they did confiscate the dummy.

The dummy was constructed with a fake plastic head and children’s clothing, including a red Field & Stream shirt.

If you have any information call Crime-Stoppers at 726-INFO (4636).

