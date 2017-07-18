Driver pleads guilty in DUI death of Kentucky cyclist

A Lexington attorney's helmet sits on the bed of a truck after he was struck and killed during the Horsey Hundred. (Photo: WHAS)

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky driver accused of killing a man during a bicycling event has pleaded guilty to murder.

Media outlets report that Georgetown police say then-29-year-old Odilon Paz-Salvador was driving drunk and struck 57-year-old Lexington attorney Mark Hinkel during the annual Horsey Hundred in May 2015. Police say Paz-Salvador drove nearly three miles (five kilometers) with Hinkel, who was struck head-on hitting the windshield, in the bed of his truck and had beer inside the vehicle.

Paz-Salvador's trial was set to begin Monday, but he changed his plea. In addition to murder, Paz-Salvador also pleaded guilty to other charges including wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 35 years in prison.

