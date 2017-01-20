Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States

(Photo: ABC)

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) -- Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States after a long and divisive campaign.

Trump, seated in front of his wife Melania and children and directly next to former President Barack Obama, looked reserved throughout the inauguration ceremony.

Both he and Vice President Mike Pence were sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

During his inaugural address, Trump told the American people that this was "their celebration."

"This moment is your moment it belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America," he said.

Trump's political opponent, Democratic presidential nominee and former first lady Hillary Clinton was seated just across the platform alongside her husband former President Bill Clinton.

Immediately after his swearing in, he embraced members of his family and waved to the crowds along the National Mall.

Earlier today, the president and Melania attended a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church and then had tea with the Obamas and political leaders at the White House before coming to the Capitol.

The new president is dressed in a suit and his signature red tie while the new first lady chose a custom-designed Ralph Lauren sky blue cashmere mock turtleneck dress with a matching cropped cashmere jacket and long suede gloves.

The inauguration of the controversial real estate mogul and former reality television star will largely follow tradition, but there will be several unique changes as well.

