Dog who survived 2 hurricanes in Puerto Rico dies in fire

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: A man carries a German Shepherd through floodwaters. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia animal shelter says one of two dogs killed when a restaurant fire spread to a pet store had recently arrived from Puerto Rico after surviving two hurricanes.



The Saved Me no-kill shelter says on Facebook that Yogi was around 4 years old. The shepherd mix was flown to Philadelphia after the shelter he was in was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, which followed Hurricane Irma.



The second dog killed was a Chihuahua mix named Precious, and had been taken from a hoarding situation in Bowling Green, Kentucky.



The shelter says "both were learning that people were good."



Officials say the dogs were being held at Doggie Style, a pet store next to the restaurant destroyed by fire Wednesday. They died of smoke inhalation.



Three firefighters had minor injuries.





© 2017 Associated Press