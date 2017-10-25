Dog-o'-lanterns let you spook with your pooch this Halloween

Halloween Pumpkins on white (Photo: IvanMikhaylov)

(ABC News) Dressing your dog up for Halloween is always fun, but carving your pooch's likeness into a pumpkin? That's next level.

Turns out dog-o'-lanterns are all the rage this Halloween season, as evidenced by the growing number of posts tagged #dogolantern on Instagram.

To get in on the fun, all you need is an Exacto knife and a stencil of your favorite breed. Pedigree Foundation has 13 different pumpkin stencils available for download. Better Homes and Gardens also has many available.

Check out these "pup"-kin creations:

Throwback to the only known Halloween Grumpkin, courtesy of @captainbroccoli 💯 #dogolantern A post shared by Tiffany Graeff (@tiffanygraeff) on Oct 31, 2016 at 2:48pm PDT

My muse 🐶 🎃 #dogolantern #queenb #paintmelikeoneofyourfrenchgirls A post shared by Kelsey Palmer (@kelsey_palmer6) on Oct 22, 2015 at 8:17pm PDT

