Dog-o'-lanterns let you spook with your pooch this Halloween

(ABC News) Dressing your dog up for Halloween is always fun, but carving your pooch's likeness into a pumpkin? That's next level.
Turns out dog-o'-lanterns are all the rage this Halloween season, as evidenced by the growing number of posts tagged #dogolantern on Instagram.
To get in on the fun, all you need is an Exacto knife and a stencil of your favorite breed. Pedigree Foundation has 13 different pumpkin stencils available for download. Better Homes and Gardens also has many available.
Check out these "pup"-kin creations:
