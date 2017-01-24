Documents in UK professor case to remain undisclosed, judge says

University of Kentucky (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Kentucky has won its lawsuit after suing its student newspaper, The Kentucky Kernel.

A Lexington judge ruled in favor of the university saying document relating to a sexual harassment case involving a former professor don’t have to be publicly disclosed.

The judge says there would be no way to protect the identity of students making the allegations.

The decision was made after the court was allowed to review the documents in question.

The Kentucky Kernel argued those documents should be made public and plans on appealing.

(© 2017 WHAS)