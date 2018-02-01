Did You Know: Groundhog Day

Give me five shows Groundhog (Photo: mirecca)

In case you didn't know, February 2 is Groundhog Day. While many people are familiar with the traditions of the holiday, how much do we know about the critter himself?

Here are some fun facts about groundhogs to help you celebrate the holiday!

Did You Know? Groundhogs are the largest member of the squirrel family.

According to LiveScience.com, groundhogs are also known as woodchucks (yes the ones that chuck wood) and are related to marmots and ground squirrels.

Did You Know? Groundhogs are also known as mouse bears because they look like miniature bears when sitting upright.

The National Wildlife Federation provided this adorable fact. They also feature a list of 10 Things You May Not Know about Groundhogs.

Did You Know? Groundhogs eat approximately 1/3 of their weight in vegetation each day.

This fact is not enjoyed very much by farmers, according to Havahart.com. Many in the world of agriculture consider groundhogs to be pests.

Did You Know? The word monax in the groundhog's scientific name (Marmota monax) means "solitary".

Groundhogs are quite anti-social creatures. National Geographic Kids also provides information on the burrowing and hibernation habits of the rodent.

Did You Know? Punxsutawney Phil was named the official forecasting groundhog in 1887.

That's right, Phil has been around for over 100 years! The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also explores Phil's track record for accuracy which, unfortunately, is not that stellar.

Happy Groundhog Day!

