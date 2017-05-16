Derby winner Always Dreaming gallops smoothly for Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming receives a bath in the stable area after a morning workout in preparation for the 142nd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming has gone for a routine gallop ahead of the Preakness, which trainer Todd Pletcher sees as a positive development.



Pletcher says "everything went very smoothly" with Always Dreaming on Tuesday, saying he had "good energy" and a "good controlled gallop."



That hasn't always been the case for the dark bay colt who figures to be heavily favored in Saturday's Preakness.



The colt, who is 4-for-4 this season, tends to be overly aggressive in his morning exercise. That was the case Monday when he took a slight stumble at the start and tried to buck off the exercise rider.



On Tuesday, Always Dreaming was all business for the 1½-mile gallop.



Pletcher says: "He was moving really well. As they say: It was exactly what we were looking for."



Post positions will be drawn Wednesday.

© 2017 Associated Press