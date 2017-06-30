DeQuante Hobbs honored at Essence Festival in New Orleans

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The family of DeQuante Hobbs--the 7-year-old hit and killed by a stray bullet last month--is in New Orleans for the Essence Festival.



Rap mogul Master P and his son Romeo Miller honored the family at center court during a celebrity basketball game Thursday night.



Romeo wore number seven in honor of DeQuante.



Shirts bearing the message “It starts with on to save millions” are also being given away at the Essence Festival.



No arrests have been made in connection with DeQuante’s death.

