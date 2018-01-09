'Horrible' video shows man swinging dogs by rope

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Warning: some viewers may find this story and video disturbing.

Authorities in two Louisiana parishes are investigating a "horrible" video of animal cruelty sparked outrage on social media this weekend.

The video begins with a young man walking with two dogs tied together with a rope. As the young man approaches a street, he pulls on a rope, swinging the dogs around in the air several times before tossing them into the road. The dogs then yelp in pain as they hit the ground and run away.

Outraged social media users accused a Plaquemine High School student of being the young man seen in the video. Users shared the student’s name, school and phone number before authorities said he was not involved in the incident.

“The young man from Plaquemine High School shared the video, he was not involved in the incident itself,” the Plaquemine Police Department said Monday afternoon.

Police in Plaquemine launched an investigation and determined the video was recorded in East Baton Rouge Parish. EBRSO deputies canvassed the area and found the dogs Monday safe with their owner. The dogs did not suffer serious injuries.

Plaquemine Police say the owner was not aware of the video circulating on social media. The owner said she let the dogs go outside earlier in the day and they returned tied together with a rope.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says it has identified the young man who tossed the dogs in the video. Investigators are now trying to find him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.

© 2018 WWL-TV