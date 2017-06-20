DC DMV to allow third gender option on ID cards, licenses

DC Flag (Photo: Website)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The D.C. DMV will now allow residents to choose a gender neutral identifier when they get a local ID card or driver's license.



The department announced the move Tuesday after months of planning. According to the DMV, residents later this month will be able to select a gender option that includes "non-binary", "undesignated" and other categories.

The identifier will be marked with an "X" on their cards instead of an "M" or "F."



Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau introduced a measure Tuesday that also would offer a non-binary option on ID cards.

"The District has always sought to be a safe and welcoming place for our LGBTQ community, and today we are continuing to deliver on that legacy," said Councilmember Nadeau in a statement. "Gender is a spectrum and some of our residents do not identify as male or female. Current licenses force residents to conform to genders that don't accurately reflect their identity.

Oregon also plans to add a non-binary option to residents' driver's licenses in July.

