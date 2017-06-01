Dave Chappelle coming to Louisville on June 8th

LOUISVILLE, KY. (June 1, 2017) –Dave Chappelle is one of Comedy Central’s biggest sensations. Selling out 4 consecutive shows at the Louisville Palace in 2014, we are thrilled to welcome him back for a single pop-up show on June 8, 2017.

Tickets range from $69.50 - $89.50. Showtime is 7:00 p.m. – Doors open at 6:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases. Tickets may be purchased at www.LouisvillePalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street. For premium seats, lounge access, parking and more contact MindyGoff@livenation.com or call 502.883.5804.

Official Website: http://www.cc.com/shows/chappelle-s-show

Facebook: https://twitter.com/davechappelle

Twitter: https://twitter.com/davechappelle

