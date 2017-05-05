Daddy's little girls: An early goodbye

Photo courtesy- Cindy and Saylor Photographers

Chris Weeks is always looking out for others.

He risked his life to do so for 12 years in the Army. But Chris' wife, Spring Weeks, says it's always been a part of the man she loves. It's a mission he isn't abandoning as he faces the end of his life.

"He's the most amazing man I know," Spring said. "He's always provided for us and cared for us."

At 44-years-old, Chris has been told by doctors he doesn't have long to live. He has colon cancer and it's progressed throughout his body.

"Doctors don't say how long I have but they've told me there's nothing they can do," he said. "I just have to ride it out."

Now, Chris' main concern is looking out for the women in his life - his wife and three girls, 21-year-old Bailee, 18-year-old Regan and 16-year-old Paige. Like any father, he wants to teach his daughters right from wrong and convey to them what's important in life. And he got an opportunity to do that at a "wedding" of sorts last week.

"He has no idea what that meant to our girls," Spring said of the moment. "You can't replace a girl's daddy on her wedding day."

Spring says friends and strangers helped her pull together a wedding for all three of her girls. Everything was donated, including the dresses, the venue, the DJ and the video and photography staff. The only thing they were missing were the grooms, but they may come years down the line.

"It was a God thing," Spring said. "It was all God."

In 72 hours, Spring pulled the event together, a chance for her daughters to dance with their dad and to take pictures they can look back on for years to come.

"It was tough for Chris," she said. "It's like acknowledging you won't be here on that day and nobody wants to do that."

Chris agreed. For the Army vet, this was one of the most difficult days of his life. But he says he did it for his wife and girls.

"It was tough thinking of them watching that video on a screen some day," he said. "But I don't want to mess this up for them so I did my best today."

Chris danced with his girls one by one on the dance floor. His wife changed his tie for every dance so each would be special. Each of them danced to a John Mayer song, a singer the girls fell in love with because of their dad.

"He got us hooked," Bailee said.

Chris talked to each girl as they danced, using every second of the three minutes to share his lessons on life and his wishes for his little girls.

"He just told me he loved me so much," Paige said. "And he told me to not listen to others and to be myself. He's always lived that way and it's powerful."

Chris also wants the world to listen to his story. He hopes sharing it may raise awareness about colon cancer. He wants other men who may be proud to not resist going to the doctor to get checked out if anything seems off.

"I know God is sovereign," Chris said. "He may just use my situation to help someone else."

There was one more dance that night no one will forget. When Chris and Spring were married 24 years ago, their wedding was at a cousin's church that didn't allow dancing.

"We had cake and dinner and drove away," Spring said.

Nearly a quarter century later, the husband and wife got their first dance as their girls looked on.

"They love each other so much," Bailee said. "They set an example for what I'm looking for when it comes to a marriage full of love."

Chris still has faith. He believes God could heal him, but says it's up to him.

In the meantime, Chris will keep looking out for his girls. And he has a message for the men who will one day meet them at a church.

"You'll never treat them better than I did," Chris said. "But I hope you try."

Wedding video in story provided by Summer and Josh Satterfield

Wedding photos from Cindy and Saylor Photographers

© 2017 WFAA-TV