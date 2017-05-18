Crooks hit little league concession stand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A youth baseball league near Cincinnati are searching for answers after a break-in leads to more than $700 worth of candy and merchandise stolen.

The Lawrenceburg Babe Ruth Baseball League president says by the time everything is replaced the non-profit program is looking at a $2,000 lost.

He says that money would have been used to buy new supplies and uniforms for players.

So far, nobody has been caught for the crime.

