Would-be robber shot by employee after attempted robbery, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An employee of a business fights back and shoots a would-be robber in southern Jefferson County, according to police.

Police responded to 8600 block of Preston Highway just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

According to their preliminary investigation, a man entered the business indicating he was going to rob it.

Police say that’s when an altercation ensued between an employee and the suspect which resulted in the suspect being shot. No one else was injured.

The suspect was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Robbery Unit will be investigating.

