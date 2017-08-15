Woman's charges upgraded to murder in McKendree Court shooting

Mykeya Pruitt (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman now faces murder charges in a weekend shooting in the California neighborhood.

Police say Mykeya Pruitt, 22, admitted to shooting Ahmed Rahman in the head Saturday in the 2400 block of McKendree Court. He died at University Hospital Monday.

Investigators say at the scene, Pruitt removed her clothes to hide her bloody clothing.

In addition to the murder charge, Pruitt is also facing charges of tampering with physical evidence, assault and disorderly conduct.

