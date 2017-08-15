WHAS
Close

Woman's charges upgraded to murder in McKendree Court shooting

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:01 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman now faces murder charges in a weekend shooting in the California neighborhood.

Police say Mykeya Pruitt, 22, admitted to shooting Ahmed Rahman in the head Saturday in the 2400 block of McKendree Court. He died at University Hospital Monday.

Investigators say at the scene, Pruitt removed her clothes to hide her bloody clothing.

In addition to the murder charge, Pruitt is also facing charges of tampering with physical evidence, assault and disorderly conduct. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Woman arrested in connection to California neighborhood shooting

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories