Woman to be sentenced in death of daughter

Cynthia Weigleb (Photo: police department)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS 11)--A Clarksville Indiana mother will face sentencing in the death of her three-year-old daughter.

Cynthia Weigleb pleaded guilty in May to the neglect of a dependent resulting in death and the injury of her other daughter.

Weigleb's daughter, Alexis Arensman, died in February of 2015 of battered child syndrome.

The little girl was found unresponsive in her house.

Weigleb's boyfriend has already pleaded guilty in the case and is set to serve 35 years in prison.

Weigleb is facing about 32 years behind bars.





© 2017 WHAS-TV