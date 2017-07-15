Woman stabs boyfriend after he goes missing with vehicle, police say

(Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman is behind bars after police say she violently stabbed her boyfriend early Friday morning.

According to the arrest report, 33-year-old Starr Liddick told officers her boyfriend took her car and was gone for several hours. When her boyfriend didn’t return, she went looking for him.

Police say that’s when Liddick found the victim asleep in her car with the door open. That’s when they say Liddick said: “she put her hands on him.”

When the victim attempted to defend himself, officers said Liddick pulled out a box cutter, slashing the victim across his abdomen causing severe cut around 12 inches in length.

Liddick was arrested in the 400 block of North 29th Street in the Portland neighborhood.

She is facing first-degree assault and being held at Metro Corrections on a $5,000 bond.

Liddick is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

