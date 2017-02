THINKSTOCK

LOUISVILLE,KY. (WHAS 11)--Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for stabbing a woman several times.

The stabbing happened after 9 a.m.in the 1600 block of South 30th street Feb.16.

That's in the Park Duvall Community of West Louisville.

Police say the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

