Woman sent to hospital after shooting in Portland

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman in her twenties to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LMPD said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North 20th Street, in the Portland area.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information can call LMPD’s tip line at 574-LMPD.

