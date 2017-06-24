Woman recalls being attacked by stranger in road incident

Christina Moore, shows off wounds she received after she was attacked during a road incident on June 22. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The injuries are still visible after a night that changed her life.

Christina Moore, 27, says she was attacked by a complete stranger early Thursday morning.

“I was scared once he walked up to me and he was going for my neck,” she said. “I tried my hardest to fight back and that’s all I can remember.”

Moore said she was on her way home around midnight when she took the River Park Drive exit off the Watterson. She said the man slammed on his brakes at the exit, sitting at the stop sign for a few minutes before driving down Chestnut Street slowly.

“I went around him in the left lane and he threw something at my car. I kept driving, I didn’t bother it. Then he threw the second thing at my car, I took my headphones out and I looked like, ‘What’s going on? What’s the problem,’” she said.

Moore said the driver yelled racial slurs but they both continued to drive until they reached the intersection of 26th and Chestnut Street. She said he slammed on his brakes again and got out of the car. Moore said she tried to call her boyfriend.

“Before he answered, he had already approached me, slammed my phone on the ground, smashed it and started choking me,” she said.

Moore said the man continued to beat her until another driver pulled up beeping the horn and he ran to his car, leaving the scene.

“It hurts. It does hurt to talk about it. It hurts to think about it. And it definitely hurts every time I look in the mirror but I just wanted to bring awareness so people can do something about it,” she said.

Scratched and bruised, Moore says she will eventually heal.

She says to the man that attacked her, “He didn’t win. I’m not going to let him win.”

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

Moore said she can’t remember much about the man by said he was driving a red car at the time of the attack. She said a woman was also in the passenger’s seat.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

