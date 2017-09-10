Woman, minors apprehended after unlawfully entering school

Madison Tiller (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman and three male juveniles were apprehended after unlawfully entering Chancey Elementary School through in unsecured front door just after midnight Saturday.

Madison Tiller, 19, and the juveniles were found with two iPads and a key to the school elevator which appeared to be taken from different classrooms.

Authorities have yet to determine if any damage occurred to the property.

Tiller is facing third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unlawful action with a minor charges.

Arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

