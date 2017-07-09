Woman killed days after celebrating 50th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman shot to death at the Park Hill Housing Complex Saturday has been identified as police continue their search for a suspect.
Coroner Jo-Ann Farmer says Stephanie Kittrell died from a gunshot wound. Her body was discovered on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of West Hill Street just after 5 p.m. and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Kittrell just celebrated her 50th birthday on the July 4 holiday.
This isn’t the first time tragedy has struck Kittrell’s family. Her son Raymone Shirley was also killed in a homicide in May 2009.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs