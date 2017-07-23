Woman drives car into river, tells police she doesn't remember how she got there

Shannon Stelzer (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police arrested a woman Sunday morning after they say she drove her car into the Ohio River.

According to an arrest report, 37-year-old Shannon Stelzer was found in the driver’s seat of her car while it was underwater in Cox’s Park Saturday night.

Police say a witness saw the car go into the water and they were able to rescue Stelzer and save her life.

Officials say Stelzer admitted to having two beers at her workplace and did not remember how she got to the park or even in the river.

Stelzer faces charges for driving under the influence.

She is expected to be arraigned July 24 on the charge.

