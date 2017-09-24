Woman charged in July stabbing in Shively

Rebecca Box mugshot (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville woman is facing several charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in Shively.



Police discovered text messages between Rebecca Box and Chadwick York, who was arrested shortly after the incident and is charged with the murder of Lindsey Royalty.



Box admitted to telling York that after the murder she would help him hide the bodies and cover up the crime scene. She now faces multiple charges including tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy charges.

Box was arraigned Saturday and has a preliminary hearing at the beginning of October.

