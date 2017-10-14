Woman charged after Friday shooting in Russell neighborhood

Kennetta Taylor (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman has been charged following a Friday shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Police responded to the shooting at 13th Street and Madison Avenue after a woman in her 30’s was shot in the leg. She was transported to University Hospital.

Police say they were able to arrest 35-year-old Kennetta Taylor and charge her in connection to the shooting.

No other details, including a motive, was not made available.

Taylor is currently booked at Metro Corrections and is being held on $10,000 bond.

She is expected to appear in court Oct. 24.

