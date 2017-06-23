Woman arrested for damaging wrong man's car

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--A major online dating mix-up lands this woman behind bars.

Police say Hannah Catherine Hardy met a man online and tried looking for him multiple times at the apartment where he used to live in Louisville.

According to the arrest slip she broke the windows and scratched her name on the side of the car parked at this home but the man she met online no longer lives there and the car wasn't his.

Police say she caused more than a $1000 worth of damage to the car.

She was arrested for trying to break down the door of another apartment in the area but once she was in custody police say she admitted to damaging the vehicle.

