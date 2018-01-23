Woman accused of killing live-in boyfriend indicted, yanked off house arrest

(Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials say a woman accused of killing her live-in boyfriend in the Gardner Lane neighborhood Sunday has been indicted by a grand jury.

Police say the Homicide Unit presented the David Burch murder case to the Jefferson County Grand Jury.

Shortly after that presentation, 56-year-old Brenda Porter was indicted on murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence charges.

Porter was placed on home incarceration after she was arraigned a day after the 68-year-old Burch was found dead in a backyard of a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road Sunday.

Police say Porter confessed to assaulting Burch which led to his death.

In an arrest report, police say she wrapped him in bedding and a plastic tarp to try to clean up the crime scene.

Since she was indicted, Porter’s house arrest was canceled and is currently booked at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 full cash bond.

