Wathaniel Woods appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The man charged with killing Louisville Metro Officer Nick Rodman appeared in court.
Rodman was killed more than a month ago after police say he joined a chase for Wathaniel James Woods.
Police responded to the domestic call at 26th and Madison where a woman reported being beaten by the father of her child, the same man, she said fired several shots.
According to court documents, Woods was traveling 78-miles-per-hour when he crashed into Rodman's police cruiser.
The speed limit in that area was 25-miles-per-hour.
Police reports indicate he was also drunk and high on drugs at the time.
