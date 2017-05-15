Wathaniel Woods appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The man charged with killing Louisville Metro Officer Nick Rodman appeared in court.

Rodman was killed more than a month ago after police say he joined a chase for Wathaniel James Woods.

Police responded to the domestic call at 26th and Madison where a woman reported being beaten by the father of her child, the same man, she said fired several shots.

According to court documents, Woods was traveling 78-miles-per-hour when he crashed into Rodman's police cruiser.

The speed limit in that area was 25-miles-per-hour.

Police reports indicate he was also drunk and high on drugs at the time.

© 2017 WHAS-TV