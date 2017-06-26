Reality show 'Live PD' captures moments after officer-involved shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Minutes after an off-duty Metro Corrections officer was shot inside his Clarksville home, cameras were there for the search for his shooter.

Live PD, which broadcasts on A&E, hosted by Dan Abrams, has been met with criticism and equal amounts of applause. Some say it shows transparency. Others say it’s dangerous and hinders investigations. Saturday, the show followed Officer Susan Woodard and her police dog, Blitz, from Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Broadcast on national television as it unfolded, the officer responded to a Clarksville home invasion which ended in gunfire on the 100 block of East Carter Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The victim was an off-duty Metro Corrections officer.

"Right now, I don’t even have any info on the victim. All I know is that he was shot and he was down. He did ask for EMS to expedite,” Officer Woodard said on the show, while headed to the scene.

Several other police agencies including Sellersburg, Indiana State Police and the Clark County Sheriff's Department responded to the call.

"Did the witness say where the shooter was at? If they left on foot?" Woodard asked an officer on scene. The officer responded, "They left on foot. She said that she thought he ran out the backyard and jumped the fence."

As the injured officer was rushed to University Hospital and first responders gathered outside the ER, the show followed the search for the suspect.

People at home were seeing what police were seeing in real time. Some were watching from Southern Indiana.

"The first time I saw the show is because there was a situation in Jeffersonville and that made me watch it. I wanted to see what was going on in my little city,” Don Williams, who lives in Jeffersonville said.

Williams said he watches the show with skepticism.

He said, "With so much reality TV on right now, what’s real and what’s not?"

Despite the doubt, the show claims to provide unfiltered access, even in dangerous situations like the shooting.

Jail FOP President Tracy Dotson said, “We are tremendously thankful that it went the way that it did, ‘cause it could have gone much worse.” The injured officer was hit in the shoulder, and released from the hospital early Sunday morning.

The show ended when the K-9 search party came up empty handed. Woodard told the cameras, "We did not locate a suspect."

Clarksville police said they have talked to at least one person of interest but they have not confirmed if that person is a suspect in the case or if they will be facing any charges. They also have not confirmed if they are looking for other suspects.

Sorry twitter nation!!!! I apologize for all my foul language tonight😇 Frustrating when you are searching for a suspect who shot an LEO... — Susan Woodard (@SusanWood657) June 25, 2017

