Warrants executed at home of fugitive's mom

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)--In the search for fugitive Eric Conn, FBI agents executed search warrants Thursday at Conn's law office near Lexington as well as his mother's home and car.

Conn has been on the run since cutting off his ankle monitor June 2, just a month before he was scheduled to be sentenced in a $550 million social security scheme.

Agents are examining social media posts they believe could be from Conn or someone helping him.

The FBI Special Agent in charge avoided using the word frustration to describe having to use additional resources to find Conn.

The FBI believes Conn is still in the US and the Bureau is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture.





© 2017 WHAS-TV