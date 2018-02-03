Victim of Grand Ave. shooting identified

Woman shot in car on Grand Ave.

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officials have identified the victim of the Friday shooting on Grand Avenue.

Chatariona Harrison, 18, was found inside a vehicle, apparently shot to death.

The shooting took place just after noon on February 2, one block away from Victory Park.

Harrison was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating and the police have no suspects at this time. If you have any information for police, call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

