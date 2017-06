shooting (Photo: WHAS)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a victim injured Saturday night.

Police responded to the 100 block of East Carter Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Information about the victim and the severity of their injuries are not known at this time.

