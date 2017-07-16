WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Victim identified in S. 38th Street fatal shooting

1 dead in S. 38th Street shooting

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 1:51 PM. EDT July 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is dead and has police looking for answers after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday.

Police responded to the 400 block of South 38th and Herman Streets just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a body of a male shot to death in the rear of an apartment building. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as 19-year-old Tyson Gibbs. 

Gibbs died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

They do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories