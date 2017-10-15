Victim ID'd in Poplar View Drive shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting in southwest Jefferson County early Sunday.
Police say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Poplar View Drive near Green Dale Drive.
The coroner says William Reichle, 52, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs