Victim ID'd in Poplar View Drive shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting in southwest Jefferson County early Sunday.

Police say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Poplar View Drive near Green Dale Drive.

The coroner says William Reichle, 52, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

