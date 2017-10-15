WHAS
Close

Victim ID'd in Poplar View Drive shooting

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:36 PM. EDT October 15, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting in southwest Jefferson County early Sunday.

Police say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Poplar View Drive near Green Dale Drive.

The coroner says William Reichle, 52, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories