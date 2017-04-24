Victim ID'd in Patton Court homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are calling for the public’s help in finding those responsible for the city’s latest homicide.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Patton Court on Sunday in the Park Hill neighborhood just before 6 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found 25-year-old Demetrius Webb shot to death inside an apartment.

Investigators have no suspects and are calling on anyone with any information to call them on the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV