Utica man charged with meth possession

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A Utica man has been charged after police find meth inside his home.

According to Indiana State Police, they executed a search warrant at 43-year-old James Wheatley’s home in the 100 block of South 5th Street.

Troopers located meth and drug paraphernalia.

Wheatley was arrested and charged with dealing and possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possessions of a syringe, controlled substance and paraphernalia.

He’s currently booked at the Clark County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WHAS-TV