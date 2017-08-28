Utica man charged with meth possession

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A Utica man has been charged after police find meth inside his home.
According to Indiana State Police, they executed a search warrant at 43-year-old James Wheatley’s home in the 100 block of South 5th Street.
Troopers located meth and drug paraphernalia.
Wheatley was arrested and charged with dealing and possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possessions of a syringe, controlled substance and paraphernalia.
He’s currently booked at the Clark County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
