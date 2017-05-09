Utah men charged after police seize $1.5M in heroin in Lyon County

Roberto Orozco and Alberto Leal Martinez (Photo: Caldwell County Jail, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two men are facing charges after Kentucky State Police found more than 30 pounds of heroin in their car.

State Troopers in Lyon County found the drugs after a traffic stop on Interstate 24 on May 8.

The 33-pounds of heroin has a street value of $1.5 million.

The driver, 29-year-old Roberto Orozco, and passenger 50-year-old Alberto Leal Martinez, both of Utah, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin.

Both men are booked in the Caldwell County Jail.

