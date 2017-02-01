UofL student stabbed during robbery attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Police are investigating a stabbing near the intramural field behind the J.B. Speed school of the University of Louisville.

University officials say one man was stabbed during a robbery attempt.

The student was walking his dog when someone allegedly approached him demanding his wallet.

The two went back and fourth and the student was stabbed.

He suffered minor injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

