Two women charged in deadly home invasion appear in court

Shalita Harris and Lyndia Yarnell are facing charges after a person was fatally shot in the 2400 block of Jefferson Street on Friday. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Two people were in court Monday for an attempted armed robbery that left two people dead, including the victim.

There were four suspects in all, one of them was killed when the victim shot back.

The deadly home invasion happened Friday night in the Russell Neighborhood. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Charles Cavanaugh, he was shot during the break-in and later died in the hospital.

Lyndia Yarnell and Shaleta Harris faced a judge Monday morning, they are charged with multiple counts of complicity murder, complicity robbery and a list of others.

Police say they are two of the four people who were involved in the plan to rob Cavanaugh using weapons. Cavanaugh lived at the apartment on 24th and Jefferson.

Police say Harris broke into the apartment with two other people, carrying guns, but Cavanaugh shot back, hitting two of the people and killing one of the suspects, 20-year-old Milik Lewis who died at the scene.

Cavanaugh was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died in surgery.

The judge raised both Harris and Yarnell's bonds to $200,000 cash only at the request of the prosecutor.

“This type of alleged behavior presents an extreme danger to the community. We have an allegation here of four co-defendants conspiring to commit an armed robbery of an individual, that individual is dead, one of the four co-defendants is dead, one of the four co-defendants is currently in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds,” said the prosecutor.

The other co-defendant in the case, Marlin Carpenter, has not yet been in charge as he is still in the hospital.

Harris and Yarnell are due back in court on July 6.

