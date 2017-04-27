Two shot on Salem Bypass in Ind. ID'd; ISP looking for witnesses

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

SALEM, Ind. (WHAS11) – Indiana State Police released the identities of the people who were shot on Wednesday, April 26, on Salem Bypass, just west of State Road 60.

The person who was fatally shot was identified as Marty Jay Patterson, III, 18, from Louisville.

The other person who was taken to University Hospital due to his injuries was identified as 19-year-old Delquan Edward Standard from Louisville.

ISP says detectives are still looking for possible witnesses who may have been in the area of Salem Bypass from the times of 9:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

If you have any information you are asked to call ISP at 1-800-872-6743 or 812-246-5424.

