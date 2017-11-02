One dead, one injured after shooting in Radcliff

Timothy Hargroves Jr wanted in connection to double shooting (Photo: video)

HARDIN Co. Ky.(WHAS 11)--Police in Hardin County arrested a man and charged him with murder after a double shooting.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. Thursday in Radcliff on Knox Blvd., not far from the gates of Fort Knox.

Timothy Hargroves is now charged with murder and is set to appear in court this morning.

Elizabethtown's news enterprise reports a man and a woman were shot and flown to Louisville. The chief told the newspaper the male victim was shot 3 times and died after being flown to Louisville.

