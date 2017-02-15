Two men arrested in deadly shooting of 18-year-old

Devonta Anderson and Tristan Jewell are charged with murder and wanton endangerment after a deadly shooting on Feb. 14.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department made two arrests in the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Feb. 14.

Devonta Anderson, 23, and Tristan Jewell, 21, are charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

Eighteen-year-old Joshua Evans was shot in the 1500 block of Longfield Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Evans died from multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach. The coroner’s release said Evans had just celebrated his 18 birthday on Monday.

Evans was found lying in the street.

Another victim’s clothing show a bullet had shot through his shirt sleeve but was not injured.

Through LMPD’s investigation, Anderson and Jewell were positively identified as the suspects.





