Two charged with multiple felonies after dine and dash incident

Corey Cooper and Carlee Ballard mugshots (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAs11) -- Two people are facing multiple felony charges after police said they hit a restaurant employee with their car after dining and dashing.



According to an arrest report, Carlee Ballard and Corey Cooper walked out of the Outback Steakhouse on Shelbyville Road without paying for their meal. An Outback employee chased them into the parking lot and that's when Ballard used a car to hit the employee and drove off.

Cooper and Ballard are both charged with robbery, assault, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.

