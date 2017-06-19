Troopers, deputies involved in chase and deadly shooting will return to work

The pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. shortly after Louisville Metro Police officers tried to stop a man for driving on an expired license, who began firing shots at them.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police Troopers and deputies that were involved in a June 5 chase that led to a deadly shooting of the chase suspect were all cleared and will be returning to work, according to the Nelson County Commonwealth Attorney.

The chase started in Louisville, then through Bullitt County and ended in Bardstown. It lasted for nearly an hour and the chase began when police tried to pull the suspect over for expired license plates. Police said that is when the suspect started shooting at the officers pursuing him.

The chase became so dangerous that is when KSP was called in for help.

The chase continued and ended with four KSP troopers following the suspect into a wooded area. The suspect fired at them and that is when troopers said they fired back.

The chase suspect was identified as 45-year-old Charles Mullins of Bardstown. He was shot multiple times and immediately died from his injuries at the scene.

No law enforcement officials were injured in the incident.

KSP troopers, the Nelson County Sheriff’s office and Bardstown Police Department were involved in the chase. The officers and troopers that were put on leave following the chase and deadly shooting have been identified: Trooper Alex Ware, Trooper Ethan Whitlock, Trooper Tyler Hunter, Trooper Jacob Guffney, Nelson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Bryan, Nelson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Clark, and Bardstown Police Sgt. Jeremy Cauley.

From the top left, clockwise: KSP Trooper Alex Ware, KSP Tpr. Ethan Whitlock, Bardstown Police Sgt. Jeremy Cauley, Nelson County Deputy Brandon Bryan, Nelson County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Clark, KSP Tpr. Tyler Hunter and KSP Tpr. Jacob Guffey

© 2017 WHAS-TV