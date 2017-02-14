Trimble Co. woman in court on animal abuse charges

Marlena Robinson

TRIMBLE CO. (WHAS11) -- Outside the Trimble County Courthouse, a group of animal lovers held signs to push for harsher punishment in animal abuse cases--specifically Marlena Robinson's.

Robinson faces nearly 100 misdemeanor charges after animal control officers found 37 dead animals and 14 sick horses on a farm believed to be her property.

Ellie Troutman owns the Windy Meadows Equestrian Center where the surviving horses are recovering.

"It's been two weeks so we're at a better place but we're certainly not out of the woods, they're still very compromised and it's a very sad situation," Troutman said.

Emotions also ran high inside the courthouse where Robinson's 5-year-old daughter's step mom talked about the impact this has all had on the little girl.

"She does talk about you know, throwing baby bunnies into the burn pile when they're dead and things like that," Jacqueline Robinson said.

Jacqueline Robinson says Marlena Robinson has primary custody of the 5-year-old and says she's been living in deplorable conditions for years--similar to the animals.

"We had to treat her for head lice each time, we had to treat her for flea bites each time, we had to treat her for tick bites each time," Jacqueline Robinson said.

Jacqueline says she's reported Robinson many times but nothing ever moved forward.

"We knew about the animals around her dying we can see them in the yard. We had called CPS, we had called Humane Society, we called animal control but nobody would listen to us."

She said she and her husband are fighting for custody of the 5-year-old girl and plan to follow Robinson's case closely.

Robinson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28.

Go to any Stock Yards Bank location and donate money there to help the horses recover and the organizations taking care of the horses. You can donate by naming the Windy Meadows Equestrian Center. You can also contact the owner of the farm at Windymeadows1309@aol.com.



