Trial set to begin for Kyree Yancey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A murder trial set to begin nearly two years after the crime near old Louisville.

Kyree Yancey is accused of shooting Garfield Webb Junior multiple times.

It happened back in July of 2015 on Camp Street.

Police say Yancey robbed Webb after the shooting and then ran away.

Yancey was 16 years old at the time of the shooting.

He was found in Amarillo, Texas months after the shooting.



