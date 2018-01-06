Trial for suspected murderer of 7-year-old girl moved to Hardin Co.

Timothy Madden (Photo: Daniels, Christopher, Custom)

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge has delayed the trial of a man charged with killing a 7-year-old Kentucky girl and changed the venue.

WBKO-TV reports Judge Janet Crocker ruled Friday that the trial for Timothy Madden will be held in Hardin County instead of Allen County, and that it won't begin on Feb. 26 as scheduled.

Crocker set a hearing on Feb. 13 to discuss a new trial date.



