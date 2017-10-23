Tractor stolen from Home of the Innocents, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentuckiana nonprofit that helps poor families, distressed families and medically fragile children need the public’s help.

Someone took off with the tractor that belonged to the Home of the Innocents between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday.

The theft was caught on security camera.

Officials can only tell there were four people seen in the video but can’t make out any details.

The tractor helps them with many projects on the Market Street campus, so if you have any information call Home of the Innocents or Metro Police.





On Friday, October 20, our Kubota LA 525 tractor (like the one pictured) was stolen from our campus. Four individuals... Posted by Home of the Innocents on Monday, October 23, 2017

